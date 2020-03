OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT-TV) – New York State Police were on the scene late Friday afternoon of yet another school bus crash in the Southern Tier.

This one taking place on North Cafferty Hill Road in the Town of Owego.

The bus left the road and slammed into a tree. Three students were on board, they were uninjured, according to State Police. However, the drive suffered entrapment and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Our crew at the scene reported a slick and wet roadway.