Sears closing more stores, including Arnot Mall location

BIG FLATS, N.Y. ⁠— Sears, the one-time leader in American retail, is closing more of its stores. The Arnot Mall location in Big Flats is among the number of Sears stores closing.

The Big Flats location is currently having a going-out-of-business liquidation sale. Signs that read “Everything Must Go!” and “Huge Inventory Blowout!” are plastered on the doors.

Sears’s parent company, Transformco, hasn’t given an exact date as to when the Big Flats location is set to close.

“Sears and Kmart have closed more than 3,500 stores and cut about 250,000 jobs in the past 15 years,” according to USA TODAY.