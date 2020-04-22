State Trooper involved in accident on RT-415 in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York State Trooper was taking to the hospital after being involved in a crash in the Town of Bath.
New York State Police issued the following information:
At approximately 5:30 p.m. today, the State Police were called to a motor vehicle accident involving a State Trooper on St-Rte 415 in the town of Bath. The trooper was traveling southbound when the motorist in front of the marked troop car moved to the right turn lane at County Route 15 – (Knight Settlement Road), and then abruptly made a U-turn causing the collision.
The Trooper was treated at Guthrie Corning Hospital for minor injuries and released. The operator of the second vehicle was transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA for non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of the persons involved will be released later and the investigation is continuing.NEW YORK STATE POLICE
Major Eric L. Laughton
Troop E Commander