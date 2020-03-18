Police identify suspect after woman flees crash in West Elmira

TOWN OF ELMIRA (WETM-TV) – A woman was arrested late Tuesday night after she fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Elmira.

Police tell 18 News that Katrina Cranmer, 30, was arrested and charged with DWI, failure to stay in lane and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Police say Cranmer was traveling on West Water Street near Glen Avenue around 9:15 p.m., according to West Elmira Police Chief Thomas Barr. She veered off the road into a utility pool. Barr said the woman then fled on foot but, was quickly apprehended.

No one was injured in the crash. There is however damage to the utility pole.

The West Elmira Police Department was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the West Elmira Fire Department. Chief Barr also wanted to thank those citizens who assisted with information in this case.