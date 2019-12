WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – 27th Annual Village Christmas kicks off tonight at 303 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen.

The festivities start at 5 pm. Our Visions of the 12 Days of Christmas parade will start at 6:30 pm.

There will be vendors, food, music, cookie decorating, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Fireworks will take place off the pier at 7:30 pm.

Santa’s reindeer will be at Community Bank.

For more information, click here.