Continuing Coverage: Local woman uses CPR to save a life

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Jan. 7 Janet Landolf saved a life on her way home from picking up her 14-year-old son from Corning-Painted Post High School.

She saw someone waving her down on the side of the street. Many cars passed by, but she stopped to help.

The passenger inside the car was unconscious but still had a pulse. She later found that the passenger was no longer breathing. Landolf told her son to call 911, and first responders gave her instructions on how to administer CPR until they arrived.

“I knew something didn’t look right, and I decided [to] do what I was taught,” said Landolf. “If you see somebody that needs help you help them,”

Landolf is not CPR certified but learned the basics from her parents, so she was able to follow the EMT’s instructions.

Bruce Erway, the educational coordinator at Emstar, says Landolf did what she was supposed to.

“My guess is the 911 dispatcher was assuming that the patient was in cardiac arrest because they were unresponsive,” said Erway. “So their card system says that they should do CPR on the patient so they talked her through the CPR, so she was doing the best that she could with the outlets she had available.”

Although some may consider Landolf a hero, she says that’s not the case for her.

“No, I do not consider myself a hero, I was just a person at the right place at the right time,” said Landolf.

If you would like to have CPR knowledge, there are three local places that provide certification classes. For basic classes here’s some information:

Emstar at $53

American Red Cross at $35 (online classes) and $77-$117 (in person)

Tucker’s Training check FaceBook or call for pricing

Currently, the status and identity of the victim are still unknown. However, it’s confirmed that she was responsive when she arrived at a nearby hospital.

If anyone has any information on the victim and wants to share their story, reach out to us on Facebook.