New details released in Steuben County accident that killed four; one survivor released from the hospital

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The identities of four people who died in a crash Saturday morning on County Route 76 have been confirmed by family members.

18 News has confirmed with family members that Korbie Higgins (28 of Bath), Coy Miner (26 of Hammondsport), Nikki Wise (29 of Prattsburg), and Adam Bellamy (29 of Pulteney) died in the accident near Rugby Road around 1:00 a.m. on October 12.

Courtesy Bellamy Family

Miner’s aunt Rhonda Clark tells 18 News that at least two of the victims worked together and that a fifth person, Dustin Drake, survived, suffering a broken arm and leg.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard confirmed to 18 News that Drake was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital and has since been released.

18 News reached out to Drake, though he would not offer comment.

Clark tells 18 News that some, and possibly all of the victims, were at Maloney’s Pub in Hammondsport prior to the accident.

The picture below, provided by Clark, was posted on social media by Higgins hours before the accident.

Coy Miner and Korbie Higgins – Courtesy Rhonda Clark

Employees at Maloney’s Pub would not comment on the accident.

According to Allard, the vehicle was traveling north on Route 76 when the car went off the road and struck a tree. The road was closed for 10 hours as investigators gathered evidence and documented the scene.

New York State Police, the Pulteney Volunteer Fire Company, Hammondsport Ambulance, and the Prattsburgh Protective Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

Clark tells 18 News that Miner was a veteran who served in the United States Army Reserves after graduating high school. He planned to go into criminal justice and loved working.

Courtesy Rhonda Clark

Courtesy Rhonda Clark

According to an obituary posted on social media by a family friend, Higgins worked at the Village Tavern in Hammondsport and had a great love of pit bulls.

Services for Higgins will be held at LaMarche Funeral Home at 35 Main Street in Hammondsport. Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Courtesy Anna Simpson

Courtesy Anna Simpson

Courtesy Anna Simpson

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetary on Oct. 17 at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Bath VFW.

In lieu of flowers, Korbie’s family and friends ask that donations be made to the Cinderella Softball League at PO Box 523 in Bath, New York.

Allard says the investigation is still open.

18 News will have more on this accident as information becomes available.