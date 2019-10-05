Forecast Discussion 10/05/2019 AM: Cold start, mainly sunny this afternoon







AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 41°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:44 PM

Freeze warning remains in effect until 9 am this morning. Very chilly start this morning, luckily by the afternoon we will be thawing out. Temperatures for the afternoon will warm into the low sixties, close to average for this time of year. Today would be a picture perfect day to do any fall activities as we will be seeing plenty of sun shine! As we go about the overnight hours, we will see some increase in cloud cover. Along with the cloud cover we will see some patchy fog develop. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid forties.

Unsettled weather will unfortunately be making a return to our area. Cloud cover will increase for the end of the weekend and we see the chance to see some light showers work in during the afternoon. As we begin the start of the new work week a frontal passage with a good amount of moisture will work through. This will bring the chance of steady light rain during the day on Monday. Rain will begin to taper off to light showers by late evening and then into the overnight hours. There is an opportunity to see some lingering showers early Tuesday before we dry out.

High pressure will build back in on Tuesday. This will usher in much drier air into the Twin Tiers. Although showers may linger early Tuesday morning, by the afternoon cloud cover will begin to decrease. The dry, sunny, and comfortable weather is looking to be with us Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. Cloud cover will begin to increase again late Thursday out ahead of our next system, which looks to bring light showers back to our area for the end of the week!

SATURDAY: MORNING FROST, MAINLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

