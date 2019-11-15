Gov. Wolf set to discuss charter school reform package

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is set to discuss his charter school reform package and encourage new legislation.

Right now there are almost 200 charter schools in Pennsylvania but the Governor says the state’s charter school law is among the worst in the country.

Governor Wolf says our charter school law is flawed and outdated. Friday morning he will promote change to the state’s 22-year-old law.

The Governor says the current law is failing students, teachers, school districts and taxpayers. Some disagree, saying charter schools give families options, especially in poor-performing districts.

Friday the governor is meeting with the Pennsylvania association of school administrators to change and promote new legislation. Right now charters are publicly financed and privately run.

Students are free to enroll and school districts are required to pay the tuition. Last year that cost school districts almost two-billion dollars.

The non-profit “Education voters of Pa” say cyber charter schools receive $290 million more in taxpayer money than is needed because, under the current law, these online charters are paid the same as brick-and-mortar schools.

Wolf says he wants to improve transparency and help control costs for taxpayers. Part of his plan includes holding underperforming schools accountable, putting a cap on enrollment and putting a moratorium on new charter schools in the state.

Following the Governor’s remarks at 10 a.m. there will be a Q&A session.