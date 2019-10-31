How to check your neighborhood for registered sex offenders before trick-or-treating

(NEWS10) – Before your children head out to trick-or-treat Thursday, it is a good idea to familiarize yourself with where registered sex offenders may be living in your neighborhood.

By law, only Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders are included in the state’s online directory.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, the Sex Offender Registry contains a variety of information about registered sex offenders, including but not limited to: multiple photos, names (aliases), home and/or work addresses, and convictions that required registration, if applicable.

CLICK HERE to access the database and check your neighborhood.

On the database website, you can search for a specific name, by county, or zip code.

Before using the database, you must agree to the following terms and conditions.