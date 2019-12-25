Local contractor CB Renovations arrest

HORSEHEADS, NY (WETM)- A local contractor has been arrested for allegedly scamming an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars according to New York State Police.

The alleged victim claims that she hired Brandon Cervoni from CB Renovations to do work on her home. After she gave CB Renovations a check for roughly $3,800, she never saw the contractors again according to New York State Police.

According to the New York State Police, this case is still under investigation.

“More arrests are expected,” said Investigator Brian Mayhew from the New York State Police.

Cervoni has been charged with a Class D Felony Grand Larceny in the third degree and is being arraigned in the Town of Big Flat court. As of now, Cervoni is being released on his own recognizance.

Mayhew says that this is unfortunately not an uncommon problem and they often target older adults.