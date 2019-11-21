Local psychic medium Christopher Stilson shares his mystical gift with the world

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native, Christopher Stilson is a psychic medium. He has the ability to see spirits of those who have passed away.

Christopher is the oldest of five children who all share this gift along with their mother Dawn Stilson.

From the age of four, Christopher saw his spirit for the first time. From then on he has been able to embrace and grow his gift.

His mother Dawn wasn’t able to embrace her gift from a young age but more recently has begun learning more about her gift as a medium with the help of her son. Dawn is a licensed Reiki practitioner and has had a focus on that for many years.

Chris and Dawn have started their own business together called Sacred Amethyst.

Sacred Amethyst has multiple services that include:

House Cleanings

Walkthroughs

Parties

Group Readings

Reiki session

Personal Readings (30 or 60 minutes)

