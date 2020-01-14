Morning Minute: January 14, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Yesterday on Davis Street in Elmira New York State Police and Elmira police served a search warrant yesterday afternoon. Davis Street has since re-opened.

It happened around 4 p.m., when officials blocked off the 400 block of Davis Street, between second and third street.

Witnesses on the scene say police were chasing after two people on foot after they escaped a white car. At least one person was caught.

We are waiting for more information from the police. 18 news will continue to following this developing story as information becomes available.

Chemung county lawmakers made history Monday night. They have passed a proposal that would allow a blind vendor to provide his services at the local airport.

Steven Couzzo is blind – he’s a registered licensed vendor for the state of New York. Couzzo is part of a business entrepreneur program designed for the blind.

County lawmakers approved the proposal for Couzzo to start a business called ‘a blind vision’ at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport where he will be servicing and managing five different vending machines.

According to Bath fire officials, the county’s fire investigation team has determined that the blaze at 56 Liberty Street in the Village of Bath on Sunday is of accidental nature.

They say the investigation is not yet closed, however, there is nothing that indicates anything suspicious.

Some businesses on the first floor of the building suffered water damage and dozens of families were displaced. The Steuben county area chapter of the red cross is assisting.