Sunday Brief: Erie County Health Department confirms flu-related pediatric death, Governor Cuomo details new proposal to expand Excelsior Scholarship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Pink Heals Chemung County will be making a visit to a local hospital/rehab facility to spread the love to one of the best EMS educators around.

They are reaching out to the community to help show love to a man who selflessly gives his time to others.

——————————————————————————————————————–

A new proposal detailed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in his State of the State address would expand the Excelsior Scholarship to more middle-class families.

Governor Cuomo plans to raise the eligibility threshold from $125,000 to $150,000 of adjusted gross family income for New York’s families.

——————————————————————————————————————–

The number of flu cases are on the rise in Western New York.

According to the Erie County Health Department, there was a flu-related pediatric death yesterday in Erie County.

There have been more than 700 cases in the last two weeks in Erie County.

This time last year, there were 100 cases.