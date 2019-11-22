Twin Tiers Medium: local Psychic Medium Christopher Stilson shares his mystical gift with the world

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Christopher Stilson is a Psychic Medium wants to share his gift with the world.

At the age of four he had his first experience with spirit when his mother was in an abusive relationship. From then on he would embrace and learn more about his gift.

When Christopher was younger he would see spirit in human form. Then he asked God to change it because it would freak him out seeing such detail so now he sees spirit as shadows.

Christopher is also the oldest of five children who share similar gifts along with their mother Dawn.

Dawn is a Reiki Practitioner, and Spiritual Healer. Dawn has the same gifts as Christopher but growing up she was not able to embrace her gifts like Christopher has.

Today, she is learning more about her ability as a medium and admires what Christopher is able to do as a psychic medium in his everyday life.

Christopher and Dawn are also business owners to Sacred Amethyst. Their business has services that include, house cleanings, Reiki sessions, group and private readings.

To continue to follow Christopher’s story as the Twin Tiers Medium, episode two will continue in December.