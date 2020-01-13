Elmira’s Fathers Helping Fathers Program reaching youth community

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Elmira’s Fathers Helping Fathers Program is reaching the youth community.

Fathers Helping Fathers President Elijah McGee said he feels the program has been a success in the area and serves many in great ways.

“We have a mentoring program with the school district,” said Elijah McGee. “It’s for mentors, business owners, and business professionals. They come in and talk to students,” continued McGee.

McGee is proud of how the program has developed and what it means for the community and surrounding area.

“Fathers Helping Fathers is a program for having fathers in their children’s lives and for children who don’t have fathers.

