Ascension Tiffany window restored

Elmira, NY (WETM)- A stunning Tiffany window placed in a local church receives a historic renovation.

The window was given to the First Presbyterian Church of Elmira by Soloman Gillett’s wife in his honor. He is remembered by the church as the longest-serving clerk in their history.

“It needed a historic restoration because the lead was failing, we were beginning to see daylight, through pieces of glass,” Rev. Dr. Betsey Crimmins said.

Crimmins said that the entire window had to be taken apart, one piece at a time.

“It was cleaned, it was all released, re-assembled recreated and brought back here and re-installed, in October of this year,” Crimmins explained.

The window is cherished by the church for its many special qualities.

“Well it’s special partially because it’s a connection with Elmira and Elmira history, and how it came into being, it’s also special because it is a Louis Comfort Tiffany made window, it is also special because it is the only ascension window in the United States,” Crimmins said.

Gillett is also remembered for being the President of the Village of Elmira back in 1850 and forty-years later he supported Elmira college by donating $10 thousand that was used to construct Gillett hall.

The window was originally placed in their church located in Downtown Elmira but re-located in the 60s when the church moved to West Elmira. It was estimated that if the window was to be replaced the cost would be up to $410,000.