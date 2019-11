VIRGIL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is some good news for all you skiers and snowboarders. Greek Peak is open for business!

The mountain has been making a lot of their own snow since Thursday of last week, using 80 snowguns to get the flakes flying!

The resort opened at 9:30 a.m. Friday is staying open until 4 p.m. For the weekend, it’s an 8:30 a.m. start time.

The resort says the estimated last day of this season is April 14th.