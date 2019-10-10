Last day to register for early voting in New York

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For the first time, New York residents can cast their ballots early for the upcoming election. Registration for the upcoming election closes on Friday, October 11, 2019.

“This is open to all people who are registered to vote,” said Cindy Emmer, Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner of Chemung County. “That’s the most important thing, sometimes people think they’re registered and they’re not.”

New York is joining 38 other states who already allow early in-person voting. Early voting for New York begins 10 days before the election, October 26 to November 3.

Early voting allows those who aren’t available to vote on election day and don’t want to fill out an absentee ballot, to still vote in-person.

Back in August 2019, the New York State Division of the Budget announced the approval of the State Board of Election’s plan to distribute $10 million to support early voting stations across the state.

Early voting dates are the same across the state, but hours vary depending on the county.