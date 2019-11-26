More officers, new security cameras coming to Syracuse University Campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of at least a dozen racist incidents on campus and an eight-day protest Syracuse University has announcing sweeping changes to make the campus safer.

According to a letter from Chancellor Kent Syverud, when students return from Thanksgiving break there will be 19 new residential community safety officers spread across multiple residence halls, including but not limited to Day Hall, Flint Hall, and the Brewster-Boland-Brockway (BBB) complex. The University will also continue working to hire 90 residential community safety officers. All 90 will be in place at the start of the spring semester.

The University will also install new security cameras in strategic locations with a focus on stairwells, elevators, exterior locations, and common spaces.

A new website has been developed that will feature regular updates about concrete progress toward the commitments made by the chancellor to students. According to Syverud, the new page will be continuously updated and accessible by students, faculty, staff, parents and other community members. Hate speech and other bias-related incidents will be posted to this page within 48 hours but likely much sooner. This page will be the best source of accurate and reliable information moving forward.

