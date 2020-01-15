Norfolk Southern: Bridge remains structurally sound

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The bridge along Carl Proper Drive in Elmira “remains structurally sound,” according to officials with Norfolk Southern Railway.

The freight railroad company issued the following statement to 18 News;

Norfolk Southern inspected the bridge in Elmira, New York, on Friday, Jan. 10. The inspection revealed that the freeze/thaw cycle was causing small pieces of concrete to fall from a construction joint. This week, Norfolk Southern’s engineering team removed any remaining loose pieces of concrete that had the possibility of falling. The bridge remains structurally sound. Norfolk Southern Media Relations

On Friday, a staff member of 18 News noticed crumbling concrete falling from the bridge across the street from WETM-TV. We contacted city officials, who sent crews right away. City officials told us the bridge is owned by Norfolk Southern Railway. A barrier was placed around the area. Then on Tuesday, officials with Norfolk Southern Railway were on scene to take care of the situation.