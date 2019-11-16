Police investigating after 2 bodies found at Turnpike travel plaza

NEWBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the deaths of two people found at a turnpike travel plaza last month.

Bruce Frenchak, 57, and Sheliene Frenchak, 54, of Huntington Beach, California, were found in their RV parked at the Blue Mountain Travel Plaza in Hopewell Township on Oct. 22, state police in Carlisle said.

A trooper saw the RV at the travel plaza around noon on Oct. 21. When the vehicle was still parked there the next morning, the trooper checked the license plate and discovered the owners had been reported missing out of Tuolumne County, California.

The trooper tried to make contact but had no success, then stood on the push bumper of a patrol vehicle and saw an unresponsive man lying face down in the RV.

The trooper and firefighters forced entry and found both people dead.

Autopsies on Oct. 28 did not determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.