Upcoming jail bail change has local officials worried

STEUBEN, NY (WETM) – The new year kicks of the jail bail legislation. Earlier this year state legislatures voted to eliminate cash bail for most misdemeanors and violent offenses.

This has local officials worried about the public’s safety.

“I simply could not believe that our legislator that has been so focused and our Governor that has been so focused on victim rights and protecting crime victims would flip 180 degrees and say, you know what, we don’t care about victims, we don’t care about witnesses we care about criminals and we are going to do all of these things to make it much harder to prosecute, make it harder to keep them in jail a decrease public safety,” DA Brooks Baker said.

We reached out to Gov. Cuomo to give him an opportunity to comment but he hasn’t responded to our request for an interview.

Sheriff Allard in Steuben County is worried that people won’t get the help that they need after an arrest surrounding drugs.

“Currently, somebody gets arrested for the B felony of criminal sales of a narcotic, they are going to come here they are going to get clean while they are waiting for pre-trial they are going to get daily addiction counseling, there is going to be a plan when they leave to try to get them into continued services so that they can continue to recover from that addiction, under the current bail reform we are unable to hold them,” Sheriff Allard said.

He recalls the massive drug bust that occurred a few months ago in Bath, NY.

“That big sweep that we just did where it was over 30-some, all of them would have been released under this new guideline,” Allard said. “So those folks don’t get that opportunity to get a break from their addiction, all they do is get processed and get right back into the life that they were in which includes use and sales. This is a potentially fatal consequence that they will be back out on the street right back into the life that they were in immediately with no chance of recovery.

The legislation was triggered after a man spent five months in Rikers island but could have been released on bail. But local officials claim that Steuben county does not have that kind of problem. Baker isn’t sure what the real reason the legislation was passed, but he has a theory, and he believes the outcome will be deadly.

“Good people will lose their lives, victims will be intimidated, people will not want to testify, they won’t want to report crimes against them, maybe that’s what the goal is here, is to reduce the crime rate without reducing the crime rate,” Baker said.

But not everyone thinks this upcoming change is bad. Steuben County Public Defender Shawn Sauro thinks that this is a good step to protect people’s rights. He sees how setting bail for some people could hurt people.

“For a lot of people if bail is set at a dollar for five dollars it might as well be a million dollars,” Sauro said. “Even a day in jail can materially affect your life, you can lose your home your children and your access to social services is quite limited at that point too.

Sauro recognizes that there are services in the jail, but he thinks people should have more.

“Although they do a really fine job while they are in jail,” Sauro said. “We are really restricting the range of services that you can avail yourself of.

But Allard is not so optimistic and sees this changing for a steep price.

“I don’t see any way that this doesn’t result in injury to someone or even death due to the fact that a person is released that they shouldn’t have been released,” Allard explained.