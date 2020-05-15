Town Hall NY

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Pres. Trump to make remarks on progress of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
ReOpen PA protest underway at the Capitol
Video
Corning Police arrest man for possession of a weapon
Florida neighborhood overrun with loud, messy flock of peacocks
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Watkins Glen International announces updates to 2020 schedule
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
No regrets: Penn State seniors return for final season before pandemic
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Cameron Giglio
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
NY Salons/Barbershops to reopen in Phase Two
Live Now
Live Now
President Trump Delivers Remarks on Vaccine Development
Town Hall NY
Trending Now
NY on PAUSE extended to May 28 for regions that don’t meet benchmarks; NY state beaches could open for Memorial Day
Video
Flavored tobacco, e-cigarette ban goes into effect May 18
Montour Falls resident arrested for hitting patrol car and fleeing the scene
Cuomo: Salons, barbershops can open in Phase Two
Video
Corning Police arrest man for possession of a weapon
New York releases list of specific businesses that can reopen in Phase One
Video
National data company gives Twin Tiers failing grades for social distancing
Video
Weather
Watkins Glen International announces updates to 2020 schedule
Forecast Discussion 05/15/2020 AM: Potential for strong to severe storms late day
Video