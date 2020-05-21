Nexstar Pennsylvania COVID-19 Town Hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — Nexstar Media Group the parent company of WETM held a virtual ‘Pennsylvania Coronavirus Town Hall’ to address the latest in how the health crisis is being handled both statewide and nationally.

The town hall was hosted by Dennis Owens from our sister station WHTM and featured U.S. Sen. Bob Casey; U.S. Rep. Scott Perry; state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine; state Emergency Management Director Randy Padfield; state Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak; state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding; state DCED Secretary, Dennis Davin, and state Chamber of Commerce President Gene Barr.

Guests joined remotely and offered their views on the latest Covid-19 developments. They also fielded questions by Dennis and the public. The Town Hall was broadcast live on WETM-TV, on our 18 News App and online here on www.mytwintiers.com. This marked the third statewide Town Hall Meeting that was brought to you via WETM and mytwintiers.com using the power of Nexstar Broadcast Group.

Watch the rest of the Town Hall below: