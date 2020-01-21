Trade Wars in the Twin Tiers: A deeper look inside manufacturing

(WETM-TV)- 18 News takes one last look inside our manufacturing system across the Twin Tiers.

As the economy and our community continues to try and grow so does the manufacturing industries and their workforce as a whole.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, the majority of our employed individuals in our state have either worked in a factory or knows someone who has.

The reason for that is factory work is the number one source for jobs in New York State, especially in the Southern Tier.

Steuben County continues to strive when it comes to new career openings thanks to Corning Incorporated.

Now it may be time for you to look for new opportunities in the manufacturing force. With above-average rates in both pay and benefits, it’s one of the best opportunities in our region for the unemployed.