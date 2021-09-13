At the Arnot Event Center due to weather

Kids and Families… Come Trunk or Treat with us at Arnot Mall with fun, decorated trunks in the Arnot Mall Parking lot on October 30th, from 3 pm-5 pm. We’ll be giving away tons of candy and special prizes! There will be a DJ to make this party “bounce”! Local first responder vehicles will be on display for kids to explore…and much more! THIS IS A FREE EVENT FOR TRICK OR TREATING KIDS!

General Public, Non-profits, Municipalities, Churches, Farmers, anyone… YOU CAN SET UP A TRUNK and be a part of the Twin Tiers’ LARGEST Trunk or Treat event of the year! Our goal is to create the LARGEST, most magical Halloween Trunk or Treat event in the Twin Tiers for area kids and we need your help! It’s your chance to help bring back fun and tradition for everyone as area kids trunk or treat at the Arnot Mall on October 30th from 3 pm – 5 pm. There will be prizes, music, and CANDY! EVERYONE with a desire to help kids have a great Halloween is invited to register their trunk and set up at the Arnot Mall on October 30th. Prizes will be awarded for these trunk categories: Scariest, Funniest, Prettiest, Most “Redneck”, Most Creative. The more trunks we have registered, the more money and prizes each category wins!

THE REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS NOON, OCTOBER 29TH. Register today to be a part of this great event!

Contact Sarah at the Arnot Mall offices with any questions. (607) 739-8702