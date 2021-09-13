Kids and Families… Come Trick or Treat with us at the Arnot Mall Event Center Parking Lot with tons of fun decorated Trunks on October 21st, from 3pm – 5pm. We’ll be giving away tons of candy and special prizes! THIS IS A FREE EVENT FOR TRICK OR TREATING KIDS!

General Public, Non-profits, Municipalities, Churches, Clubs, Groups, Farmers, anyone… YOU CAN SET UP A DISPLAY and be a part of the Twin Tiers’ LARGEST Trunk or Treat event of the year! Our goal is to create the most magical Halloween Trunk or Treat event in the Twin Tiers for area kids and we need your help! It’s your chance to help bring fun and tradition for everyone as area kids trick or treat in a safe place at the Arnot Mall on October 21st from 3pm – 5pm. There will be prizes, music, and CANDY! Everyone with a desire to help kids have a great Halloween is invited to register their Trunk Display and set up at the Arnot Mall on October 21st. Prizes will be awarded for these display categories: Scariest, Funniest, Most Creative. The more Trunk Displays we have registered, the more each category wins!

TRUNK DISPLAY REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS MIDNIGHT, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18TH.

Register today to be a part of this great event! You can also find additional information about registration at the link.

Businesses who would like to help sponsor and be a part of this event, please contact your sales representative at WETM-TV for details. 607.733.5518 or email scoreadvertisingllc@gmail.com

Contact the Arnot Mall offices with any questions. (607) 739-8702

Check out some pictures from last year