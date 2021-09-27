Twin Tier Today: Sept. 27, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- In a departure from the CDC advisory panel, CDC director Dr. Rachelle Walesky has authorized the use of Pfizer booster vaccines for frontline workers.
- Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced $27M is available to provide relief to undocumented survivors of the storms and flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
- Funeral services were held yesterday for Gabby Petito in New York.
- A new one poll survey of 2,000 Americans says three out of five people would end a date, or break up with someone, if the partner has bad eating habits.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!