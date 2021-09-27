Twin Tier Today: Sept. 27, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • In a departure from the CDC advisory panel, CDC director Dr. Rachelle Walesky has authorized the use of Pfizer booster vaccines for frontline workers.
  • Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced $27M is available to provide relief to undocumented survivors of the storms and flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
  • Funeral services were held yesterday for Gabby Petito in New York.
  • A new one poll survey of 2,000 Americans says three out of five people would end a date, or break up with someone, if the partner has bad eating habits.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now