(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Today is the beginning of trout fishing season in New York State.

On Wednesday behind closed doors, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

Quarantine will no longer be required of those traveling within the U.S. starting today!

Retail-me-not is out with its annual ranking of Easter candy.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30p.m.!