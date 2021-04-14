Twin Tiers Today: April 14, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- An Elmira man has been arrested in connection to a massive police investigation that shut down an entire block to traffic in the city on Monday.
- A statewide search is on for two missing Elmira siblings.
- 18 News is holding our annual spring blood drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross.
- Ride sharing company Uber says it could get into the cannabis delivery service . . .
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!