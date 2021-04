(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Elmira police are saying that the shots fired report on the 600 block of park place last night has now been ruled a homicide.

The New York state sheriff’s association created what’s called the Yellow Dot program.

Champagne sales are starting to bubble up as the country reopens.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30