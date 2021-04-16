Twin Tiers Today: April 16, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

More than half of all New Yorkers over the age of 18 have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Prom is getting the greenlight in New York State but there are some limitations.

New York’s restaurant curfew has been extended by an hour, but, many people say that’s just not enough, or fair when other venues are fully open.

Instagram users may soon have a new option when it comes to likes.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!