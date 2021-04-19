Twin Tiers Today: April 19, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

18 News learning of a protentional shooting in Elmira where one female victim was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

18 News also heard a report of a gunshot wound to the head.

New York’s positivity rate dropped to 2.35 percent the lowest since early November of 2020.

Bars and restaurants in New York state will be able to stay open until midnight beginning today.

Starting today, through April 30th, “Absolut” is asking fans to post a video on Instagram explaining how their stuck at home. The alcohol company will select one lucky person to win the “Absolut watermelon fresh escape” in their own backyard!

