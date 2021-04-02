Twin Tiers Today: April 2, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • State Assembly member Carl Heastie is out of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
  • The Elmira Police Department and national center for missing and exploited children are asking for the publics help with finding a missing Elmira teen.
  • Now that recreational marijuana is legal for adults in New York, the state will need to form a cannabis board and shape the marijuana supply chain.
  • Facebook is rolling out a new feature aimed at combatting covid-19: vaccine profile frames.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

