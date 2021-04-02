Twin Tiers Today: April 2, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- State Assembly member Carl Heastie is out of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
- The Elmira Police Department and national center for missing and exploited children are asking for the publics help with finding a missing Elmira teen.
- Now that recreational marijuana is legal for adults in New York, the state will need to form a cannabis board and shape the marijuana supply chain.
- Facebook is rolling out a new feature aimed at combatting covid-19: vaccine profile frames.
