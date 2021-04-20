Twin Tiers Today: April 20, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Elmira Police have identified the victim of last week’s fatal shoot on Park Place as 35-year-old Christopher White of Elmira.
  • Sunday night, someone was shot at a vigil for White on West Hudson Street in the city.
  • The labor department says a glitch was causing confusion for those attempting to certify their unemployment benefits online or over the phone.
  • Only 16% of U.S. adults currently have a ticket to an upcoming live event.

