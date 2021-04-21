Twin Tiers Today: April 21, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Service members can’t smoke weed because marijuana is legal on a state level but not federally.
  • Arnot Health is offering a couple of walk-in clinics this week.
  • The Watkins Glen Public Health Department is holding a Moderna vaccine clinic at the Watkins Glen Community Center.
  • Walk-in covid vaccines are now available at the Guthrie vaccine clinic in Sayre.
  • Apple showed off some new gadgets yesterday.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now