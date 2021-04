(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Governor Tom Wolf was in the Northern Tier yesterday visiting a mass vaccination clinic.

Steuben County is working hard to increase the vaccination rate in the community.

There is a push to educate high school students across the nation on personal financing.

Venmo launches a new way for customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency within the Venmo app.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!