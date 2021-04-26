Twin Tiers Today: April 26, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Local officials in Steuben County say they do not think they have reached their vaccine capacity yet.
- The CDC is studying mask use outside, but no new guidance has been issued at this point. To avoid another spike, local officials urge everyone to stay safe.
- You can soon travel to Europe if you’re fully vaccinated.
- Americans are ready for a vacation, according to ‘Trip Advisor.’
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!