Twin Tiers Today: April 26, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Local officials in Steuben County say they do not think they have reached their vaccine capacity yet.
  • The CDC is studying mask use outside, but no new guidance has been issued at this point. To avoid another spike, local officials urge everyone to stay safe.
  • You can soon travel to Europe if you’re fully vaccinated.
  • Americans are ready for a vacation, according to ‘Trip Advisor.’

