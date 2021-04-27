Twin Tiers Today: April 27, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Governor Andrew Cuomo held his first in-person press conference in months yesterday, and firmly denied the allegations of misconduct levied against him.
  • The nation’s leading infectious disease expert says new guidance is coming when it comes to wearing masks outdoors, since the risk of infection outside is low.
  • A measure to improve staffing levels at nursing homes is being discussed amongst New York State lawmakers.
  • Costco is hoping to bring customers back to its stores, by returning some popular features like its food court and free samples.

