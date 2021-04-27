Twin Tiers Today: April 27, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Governor Andrew Cuomo held his first in-person press conference in months yesterday, and firmly denied the allegations of misconduct levied against him.

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert says new guidance is coming when it comes to wearing masks outdoors, since the risk of infection outside is low.

A measure to improve staffing levels at nursing homes is being discussed amongst New York State lawmakers.

Costco is hoping to bring customers back to its stores, by returning some popular features like its food court and free samples.

