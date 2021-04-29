Twin Tiers Today: April 29, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Three people, including the suspected shooter, are dead following an active shooter incident in the city of Watertown.
  • New York is ending its curfew on bars and restaurants next month.
  • As New Yorkers try to understand the state’s new marijuana laws, 18 news is holding a roundtable discussion with local experts on legalizing marijuana: the highs and lows tonight at 5:30.
  • “Air Jordan 1” sneakers, worn by Michael Jordan during his 1984-85 rookie season are expected to sell for $100,000-$150,000 next month.

