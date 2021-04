(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Are you 16 years old or older? Starting Tuesday you are eligible to receive the covid-19 vaccine in New York.

Starting yesterday in Pennsylvania, Bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters, and other establishments increased their maximum capacity to 75 percent.

John legend joins with Walgreens to tell Americans it’s time to take a shot, a covid-19 vaccine shot.

