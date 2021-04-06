Twin Tiers Today: April 6, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer making a stop in Elmira yesterday, addressing local businesses still struggling to make ends meet as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
  • New guidance for New York State schools could be coming this week.
  • The push to vaccinate continues, as more twin tiers residents will be able to sign up to get their shots.
  • Google Nest Hub 2 features sleep tracking to help you get your best sleep.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

