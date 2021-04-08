Twin Tiers Today: April 8, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Andrew Giuliani says he plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.

According to the Albany Times Union interview, a staffer says Governor Andrew Cuomo groped her in the governor’s mansion, before slamming the door to his office and approaching her again.

Progressive Democrats declare a win with tax hikes on the rich, more money for education, and covid rent relief.

Ketchup is the latest consumer good to be squeezed by the pandemic.

