Twin Tiers Today: April 9, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- The search is on in Tioga County, New York for wanted man on the run.
- The Steuben County Public Health Department has converted the civil defense training center on SR-54 in Bath, into a weekday covid vaccination clinic.
- 40 law enforcement jurisdictions have yet to submit a police reform plan with New York State as of last Wednesday night.
- Chipotle offers debt-free degrees to employees.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!