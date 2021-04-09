Twin Tiers Today: April 9, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The search is on in Tioga County, New York for wanted man on the run.
  • The Steuben County Public Health Department has converted the civil defense training center on SR-54 in Bath, into a weekday covid vaccination clinic.
  • 40 law enforcement jurisdictions have yet to submit a police reform plan with New York State as of last Wednesday night.
  • Chipotle offers debt-free degrees to employees.

