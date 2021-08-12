Twin Tiers Today: Aug. 12, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- It was a heart-racing morning for a family camping at the Hammondsport-Bath KOA campground yesterday as they escaped a fire that engulfed their cabin.
- Both the Elmira City Hall and county court were evacuated yesterday after an anonymous caller said bombs were set to go off in both buildings at 11:30 a.m.
- As schools nationwide prepare to re-open a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey is shedding light on how parents feel about vaccine and mask mandates for their children.
- Venmo is giving users another way to get into crypto.
