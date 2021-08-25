Twin Tiers Today: Aug. 25, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District’s superintendent says clean-up has begun at the high school after last week’s flooding.
  • Two teens have been arrested following Monday’s shooting and foot chase in the southside of Elmira.
  • The Village of Odessa is holding an informational meeting tonight to discuss a potential marijuana dispensary in the village.
  • Video service subscriptions are projected to increase by 20% over the next five years.

