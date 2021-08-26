Twin Tiers Today Aug. 26, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday-Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Governor Hochul is expected to appoint state Senator Brian Benjamin as her Lieutenant Governor according to sources.
  • Once Governor Hochul makes her lieutenant governor announcement official, there shouldn’t be any confirmation process.
  • An officer from the Elmira Police Department charged with assault in connection to the death of 49-year-old Gary Strobridge, will be heading to trial.
  • 18 news has complied a list of start dates for all schools in the Twin Tiers.
  • A new survey on this “national dog day” finds the majority (54%) of dog and cat owners plan to travel with their pet in the next year.

