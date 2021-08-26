Twin Tiers Today Aug. 26, 2021

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) - Edward Kingsley, 55, of Elmira Heights has been charged by the EHPD for Second-Degree Robbery, Criminal Trespass, Petit Larceny, Harassment and Resisting Arrest for an incident at a 7-Eleven on August 19.

Police were called to investigate a strong-arm robbery at a 7-Eleven at 221 Oakwood Avenue around 12:51 a.m. on August 19. Witnesses said Kingsley physically harassed the store clerk, pushing and punching them. Kingsley allegedly then left the store with a pack of beer.