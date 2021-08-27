Twin Tiers Today: Aug. 27, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- A corrections officer with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with grand larceny.
- Many employees are now wondering, if I get fired for not getting the covid vaccine, can I collect unemployment benefits?
- The supreme court lifting the CDC’s ban on evictions, blocking the pandemic-related protections for renters facing eviction throughout the U.S.
- Taco Bell is set to launch the next offensive in the chicken sandwich war.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!