Twin Tiers Today: Aug. 27, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A corrections officer with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with grand larceny.
  • Many employees are now wondering, if I get fired for not getting the covid vaccine, can I collect unemployment benefits?
  • The supreme court lifting the CDC’s ban on evictions, blocking the pandemic-related protections for renters facing eviction throughout the U.S.
  • Taco Bell is set to launch the next offensive in the chicken sandwich war.

