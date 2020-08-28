(WETM) – Happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:
- The Twin Tiers is cleaning up after strong storms hit the region on Thursday
- Night Four of the Republican National Convention came to a close last night
- One new business opened in Schuyler County while another is celebrating its last days in Steuben
- And, we have the latest episode of The Buzz
Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.
- Twin Tiers Today: Aug. 28, 2020
- Towanda man sentenced for making terroristic threats during car chase involving ex-girlfriend
- Wyalusing man sentenced for assaulting woman; threatened to burn down her home
- Newsfeed Now: Louisiana begins clean-up after Hurricane Laura
- Watch Our Garden Grow: Picking our crops